Marlene Rae Brand, nee Hart, 84, of Mascoutah, IL born Sept. 20, 1934 in Granite City, IL died Saturday Jan. 26, 2019 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

She was retired from the insurance business in St. Louis, MO and a member of the Eastern Star.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Alma, nee Garrett, Hart, her husband, John Brand and a grandson, Corey Brand.

Surviving are her son, Gary Brand and fiancé, Michelle Lyons of New Memphis, IL and a great granddaughter, Onyx Brand.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home with Pastor David Manley officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL