Ella Mugele, 106, of New Baden, died Monday, February 17, 2020 at Trenton Village. She was born October 13, 1913 in Mascoutah, daughter of Charles and Bertha (Baehr) Wilmsmeyer. She married Fred Mugele on August 25, 1936 in Mascoutah and he preceded her in death on August 9, 1996.

She is survived by her son, Myron (Betty) Mugele of New Baden, a daughter-in-law, Judy Mugele of Mascoutah, a son-in-law, Dr. Mark Westphal of Carbondale; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her son, Floyd Mugele; a daughter, Donna Westphal; a grandson, Patrick Mugele; a great-grandson, Brandon Mugele; a sister, Viola Garner; three brothers, Erwin, Wilbert, and Earl Wilmsmeyer; a brother-in-law, Louis Mugele; and two sisters-in-law, Stella Basler and Bernice Dakin.

Mrs. Mugele was co-owner of Mugele’s Garage in New Baden and a member of Zion United Church of Christ and Women’s Guild in New Baden. She was a 20+ year cancer survivor.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Zion United Church of Christ in New Baden. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.

Friends may call from 8 a.m. until time of service Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Zion United Church of Christ in New Baden.

Memorials may be made to Zion United Church of Christ or Heartland Hospice and will be received at the church or Nordike Funeral Home, 15 E. Hanover, New Baden, IL 62265 who is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com