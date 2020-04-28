Dennis A. Frerking, 83, of New Baden, passed away at Aviston Countryside Manor on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was born October 29, 1936 in Mascoutah Twp., in St. Clair County, IL, the son of George and Alice, nee Friederich, Frerking. He married Evelyn Schubert on August 29, 1959 at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden and she survives in New Baden.

In addition to his wife he is survived by two children, Susan Press and husband David of Belleville, and Kevin Frerking of New Baden; grandchildren, Nicole Dierking and husband Craig of Freeburg, Elizabeth Ellett and husband Charles of Freeburg, Megan Rutledge and husband Gregory of Mt. Vernon, IN, and Dylan Frerking of New Baden; great-grandchildren, Caroline and Lydia Dierking of Freeburg, Adalyn and Charlie Ellett of Freeburg, and Bryntley Rutledge of Mt. Vernon, IN; a sister, Carole Zacharski and husband Ronald of Belleville; and a sister-in-law Ruth Frerking of Mascoutah.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Cletus Frerking; and a daughter-in-law, Michelle, nee Hoffman, Frerking.

He was a farmer and US Army veteran. He was a member of the Illinois Tractor Pulling Assoc., the St. Clair Co. Farm Bureau, and the Thirsty Nite Card Club. He loved to go tractor pulling with his family. He and his family was named Pulling Family of the Year in 2010 at the ITPA Banquet.

Due to the Covid-19 epidemic all services will be private.

Memorials may be made to the St. George Parish Cemetery Fund or Heartland Hospice and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 15 E. Hanover St., New Baden, IL 62265 who is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com

