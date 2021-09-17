Julia H. Prothro (nee Donner) of Carmel, Indiana, formerly of Florissant, Missouri, entered eternity on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Julia was born May 23, 1926, in Mascoutah, Illinois, to Julius and Bertha Donner. In 1943 she met Sgt. Ashley K. Prothro of Longview, Texas, at Scott Field, Illinois, where he was stationed in the U.S. Army Air Force and she was a young civilian stenographer. After a wartime courtship conducted almost entirely through letters, Julia and Ashley wed on May 20, 1945. They were married for 60 years, until his death in 2005.

Julia was a secretary by profession, employed for 25 years at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Florissant, Missouri. She was a dedicated and active member of Florissant Valley Christian Church in Florissant, Missouri, for over 50 years, where she sang in the choir and served in leadership and service positions. More recently she was a member of Zionsville Christian Church in Zionsville, Indiana. Julia will be remembered for her kindness, her optimistic outlook on life, her generosity, her devotion to her family, and her love for bingo, Boston terriers, and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Julia is predeceased by her husband, her parents, and her son-in-law, Leonard Erickson. She is survived by her daughter Pamella Erickson (Leonard), granddaughters Priscilla Erickson (Miles Johnson) and Laura Erickson (Adam McGinness), and niece Kay Cagle.

A graveside service will be held in Mascoutah City Cemetery, Mascoutah, Illinois, on September 18 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Florissant Valley Christian Church, Florissant, Missouri, or Zionsville Christian Church, Zionsville Indiana.