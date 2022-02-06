Joseph Michael O’Hara, 93, of Mascoutah, IL born September 30,1928 in Youngstown, OH passed away on February 5, 2022, at Silver Creek Assisted Living in Mascoutah, IL.

Joe was a retired purchasing supervisor for the University of Wisconsin in Kenosha. He grew up in Youngstown, OH attending St Brendan Catholic Grade School and Cheney High School until enlisting in the US Army in World War II, where he served with four of his brothers. While serving in the 7th Infantry, Joe crossed paths with his brother, Tom, in Korea, where Tom later died a prisoner of war. Joe attended the Tokyo War Crimes Trials in Japan before his last assignment at the Pentagon.

He married Joan Sternagel after a whirlwind courtship though they had known each other as neighbors for many years. Seventy-two years later they were still sweethearts at Joe’s passing. He also applied his energy to running the New York City Marathon, coaching two Little League Championship Teams with his son, Bill in Kenosha, and assisted in coaching the Plymouth High School cross country team in Plymouth, WI.

He is survived by his wife, Joan, née Sternagel, O’Hara; his sons, Michael O’Hara and William F. O’Hara (Nancy Larson and family); grandchildren, Shannon Miley Laehn (Steve), Michelle Martha Braatz (LeRoy) and James P. O’Hara (Laura, née Donahoe); 11 great grandchildren, Connor, Jake, Anna, Lucas, Maria, Louie, Loren, Maddie, Olivia, Finn, and Eleanor; a sister, Catherine O’Hara McCammon and a brother, James O’Hara; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, including family historian and nephew, Tom McCammon of Wadsworth, OH.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William F. O’Hara and Elizabeth, née Prendergast, O’Hara, along with 9 of his 11 siblings, Francis O’Hara, Mary O’Hara Yackubec, John “Jack” O’Hara, George O’Hara, Thomas O’Hara, Alice O’Hara Orosz, William F. O’Hara, Grace O’Hara McCammon and Rita O’Hara.

With a twinkle in his eye, he loved a good play on words and was a kindly gentleman to the end. On St Patrick’s Day, Joe would appreciate you raising a glass and sharing a smile in his memory. Thank you to the caring staff at Silver Creek Assisted Living, Hospice of Southern Illinois and to Father Paul Wienhoff of Holy Childhood Church.

Memorials may be made to the Mascoutah Food Pantry, 17 W. Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Funeral: A private family memorial service will be held with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.

