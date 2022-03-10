Search For New City Manager Continues

By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

MASCOUTAH – The deadline for applications to fill the empty Mascoutah City Manager position ended on February 15.

“In regards to the City of Mascoutah City Manager search, we received over 100 applications,” Mayor Pat McMahan stated. “Our volunteer search committee is in the process of reviewing the applications, narrowing down the list and have interviewed two prospects.”

McMahan said the committee has several more to interview before reducing the final list for councilmen to interview for final consideration. The search committee includes: Former Mayor Jerry Daugherty, Jonn Jung, Zane Fulp, Tim Boyce, Rick Surmeier, Rob Stookey, and Kevin Dawson.

“If a desirable candidate is found it is possible someone could be in place by mid May. If a suitable candidate is not found, we will address that situation at that time.”

The position has been open since November 15, 2021 when the Mascoutah City Council dismissed Brad Myers as City Manager. He was originally hired in November 2018.

A statement was released at that time saying the council “had lost the confidence, faith and trust in the relationship.”

On November 23, 2021, the City of Mascoutah filed a lawsuit in St. Clair County against Myers alleging he destroyed government property before leaving office. That lawsuit is on-going.