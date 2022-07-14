Holy Childhood Church Welcomes New Priest

MASCOUTAH – On July 1, for just the 12th time since the parish was founded in 1857, Holy Childhood of Jesus Catholic Church in Mascoutah welcomed their newly assigned priest, Father Nicholas Fleming.

In June, Bishop Michael McGovern, Bishop of the Belleville Diocese, appointed Fr. Paul Wienhoff as Pastor of Corpus Christi in Shiloh, and St. Joseph’s in Lebanon. Fr. Paul had served as Pastor of Holy Childhood and St. Liborius for 8 years.

Bishop McGovern chose Fr. Nick Fleming as the new priest for Holy Childhood and St. Liborius effective July 1.

Fr. Nick was ordained in 2020 and has spent the past two years as the associate pastor at Immaculate Conception parish in Columbia, IL. Growing up as the oldest of six children, Fr. Nick attended St. Clare grade school, and O’Fallon High School. He received his undergraduate degree in Finance and Economics from St. Louis University, before attending Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in St. Louis.

“Growing up I loved playing sports and played literally anything I could. In high school I played tennis, but basketball is also a favorite,” Fr. Nick said. “My Mom and Dad instilled a love for Nationals Parks, and a love for hiking and the outdoors.

“I enjoy reading, and I ride a motorcycle too. It’s a lot of fun getting out and enjoying a ride on a nice day. Sometimes that time is just another form of prayer!”

Fr. Nick is looking forward to school starting in a few weeks, and spending time with the kids at Holy Childhood School. He also thanked Fr. Paul for his ministry over the past eight years and the condition of the parish which recently completed an addition to the school, and a complete renovation of the church.

Since 1857, Holy Childhood parish has served the community, and its church is an historical landmark in the city. Fr. Nick wants to ensure Holy Childhood continues to be a welcoming faith community, and looks forward to being of service.