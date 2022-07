Mascoutah Police Report: July 1 thru July 7

Friday, July 1

No Valid Registration – S. 7th St/Veres

Assist Other Agency ISP – 10200 block Rt. 177/Rettig

Criminal Damage to Property – 100 block E. Main/Sirtak

Ambulance Call – 300 block Salem Ave/Weinel

Open Door/Window – 200 block E. South St/Sirtak

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Sirtak

Traffic Accident – 1000 block W. Main/Quirin

Traffic Accident – 1000 block W. Green/Watkins

Loud Music Complaint – 300 block N. Jefferson/Quirin

Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident – State Rt. 4 at State Rt. 161/Sirtak – Rylee Cox (17), Troy, MO

Failure to Report Accident to Police Authority/Improper Lane Usage – 1000 Block W. Church St./Watkins – Cole Williams (17), Mascoutah

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – E. Main St. at Railway St./Rettig – Grace Moeller (17, Mascoutah

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Donald Hock (49), New Baden

Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Kenneth Colyott (46), Coulterville

Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device – Main St. at Railway St./Rettig – Orlando Chavez (43), Mascoutah

Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device – Main St. at Railway St./Rettig – Victoria Breckel (55), Mascoutah

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver – Main St. at Railway St./Rettig – Michael Scott (17), Mascoutah

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver – Main St. at Railway St./Rettig – Isaiah Petersen (17), Mascoutah

Saturday, July 2

Traffic Accident – 9500 block Rt. 161/Sirtak

Ambulance Call – 900 block Park Dr/Veres

Suspicious Activity – W. Main St/Sirtak

Suspicious Person – 500 block E. South St/Veres

Open Door – 700 block W. Church/Sirtak

Public Service Call – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Quirin

911 Dial – 1200 block W. Harnett/Quirin

Lock Out Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Quirin

Sunday, July 3

Suspicious Activity – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Veres

Warrant In State – W. Church St/Veres

Domestic Disturbance – 600 block E. South St/Sirtak

Assist Other Agency – 3800 block W. State Rt. 15/Veres

Animal Complaint – W. Main St/Veres

911 Dial – 9700 block Weatherby St/Quirin

Fireworks – N. 10th St & W. Green St/Watkins

Fireworks – 100 block W. South St/Quirin

Fireworks – 1600 block Concord Cir/Watkins

Fraud/Identity Theft – Cheryl Dr/Watkins

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver – E. Main St. at Mine Rd./Quirin – Nathaniel Adams (17), Mascoutah

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver – E. Main St. at Mine Rd./Quirin, Brady Collins (25), Mascoutah

Speeding 21-30 MPH Above Limit – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/Sirtak – Blane Crockett (16), Mascoutah

Disobeying Traffic Control Device – W. Main St. at Railway St./Watkins – Michael Speicher (16), Mascoutah

Monday, July 4

Suspicious Vehicle – 700 block N. Jefferson/Quirin

Juvenile Problem – N. 10th St & Park Dr/Quirin

911 Dial – 9700 block Winchester St/Donovan

Fraud/Identity Theft – S. 7th St/Donovan

Neighborhood Disturbance – 600 block E. South St/Bumpers

Civil Matter – 600 block N. Independence St/Donovan

Fireworks – S. 6th St & Elm/Veres

Traffic Accident – 700 block N. 6th St/Rettig

Domestic Disturbance – 200 block W. Oak St/Veres

Fireworks – N. Market St/Rettig

Tuesday, July 5

Reckless Driver – Rt. 161 & Rt. 4/heinen

Ambulance Call – 200 block N. 7th St/Donovan

Domestic Disturbance – 1400 block Royal Forest/Bumpers

Traffic Accident – N. John St & E. Main/Heinen

Unattended Child/Non-Criminal – 10th St & State St/Veres

Well Being Check – 1100 block Windshire Dr/Veres

Well Being Check – 700 block E. Main/Bumpers

Public Service Call – 1100 block Widgeon Dr/Rettig

Wednesday, July 6

Property Damage/Non-Criminal – 1600 block Landmark Dr/Rettig

Fire Call – 800 block N. Jefferson St/Sirtak

High Weeds – 1200 block Lear Ln/Sirtak

Funeral Escort – W. Main St/Sirtak

Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault – W. Green St/Lambert

Noise Complaint – 200 block E. Main St/Sirtak

Traffic Accident – 1200 block W. Main St/Bumpers

Found Property – W. Main St/Sirtak

Suspicious Activity – 300 block Grant St/Quirin

Alarm/Residential – 800 block Tanzanite Ln/Watkins

Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident – 1200 Block W. Main St./Bumpers – John Coats (40), Mascoutah

Thursday, July 7

Disturbance – 700 block W. Main/Watkins

Well Being Check – 900 block W. Main/Watkins

Ambulance Call – 200 block N. Bernard St/Quirin

Suspicious Person – 900 block W. church St/Quirin

Assist Other Agency ISP – 6200 block Rt. 15/Donovan

Derelict Vehicle – 400 block Falling Leaf Way/Donovan

911 Hangup – 1100 block Hackberry Dr/Lambert

High Weeds – Widgeon Dr/Sirtak

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Dept.

July 8

Kai M. Broaddus-Cross, 23, Lebanon – Driving Under The Influence – St. Clair County Sheriff