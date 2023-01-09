Laurine J. Scott, nee Walter, 91, of Mascoutah, IL born Feb. 27, 1931, in Grantfork, IL went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at her home.

Laurine received her master’s degree in education and was a former teacher at Queen of Peace, Belleville, IL, St. Raphael, Mounds, IL, Ryan High School, North Dakota, and Sherman Indian High School in California before retiring in 1993. She was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, HCCCW, AARP, and NARFE, National Association of Retired Federal Employees.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Karl W. and Verna M., nee Voegele, Walter, her husband, Roy H. Scott whom she married on Oct. 17, 1971, in San Jose, CA and who died on June 20, 1975, three brothers, Delmar “Bucky,” Anthony, and Vincent Walter; one sister, Dolores Marie in infancy, brother-in-law, David Showalter, and two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann and Carol Walter.

She is survived by two brothers, Victor (Dottie) Walter of Mascoutah, IL, Charles Walter of Belleville, IL; one sister, Katherine Showalter of Mascoutah, IL; sister-in-law, Marlene Walter; also survived by nieces, nephews, and Ursuline Sisters of Belleville, IL and Maple Mt., KY.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Memorial Improvement Fund, 419 E. Church St., Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Masses. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 10 to 11 AM Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 11 AM Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Nick Fleming celebrating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery in Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois