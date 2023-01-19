MMS Student Publishes Comic Book



By Zachary Daum

zdaum@heraldpubs.com

Released for sale on Nov. 27, 2022, 14 year old Mascoutah Middle School 7th grader Deron Knight has created a comic book titled, “Superguy and Pinkypie.” This book follows the adventures of the title characters in their battle against the villainous Jester.

Son of Richard and Jewell Knight, Deron has had the idea for this book for a long time, but finally acted on making it after being inspired by things he had been watching on TV and some books he had read. Superguy is based on Deron himself, while Pinkypie is based on his sister Aniya.

Deron got the idea for this book back in 2016 and it stayed with him until he finally decided to do something bigger with it. “I saw something on tv. Scooby Doo, with the Blue Falcon, and I had an idea for this book back in 2016. I decided to revamp it and make a new book entirely. Reboot the franchise.”

He said it feels weird but cool to have a book published in his name. He was inspired by a lot of other things, including his favorite manga, “Toriko” by Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro.

Deron also wanted to give a shout out to his friend Kingston and his sister Aniya as those who inspired him the most. He plans on creating another book in the future featuring an ant. “I have an idea for an ant character. I’m going to prove to the world I can make an ant cute, sympathetic and likable. One ant. It’s going to fight and interact with other insects like a grasshopper.

All proceeds from his book will go towards his college fund. He will be holding a book signing later this year. It can be found at www.amazon.com/SuperGuy-PinkyPie-Deron-Knight/dp/B0BR231V3H and is available for students at Mascoutah Middle School to check out from the library.