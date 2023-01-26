Lebanon City Council – Lebanon School Police Officer Discussed
By Zachary Daum
The Lebanon City Council met on Monday, Jan. 23 at 6:30 to discuss the need of a police officer to be stationed at the Lebanon schools and paid for through a joint effort between the Lebanon Police Department and the Lebanon Schools. High School Principal Kimberly Emrick briefly discussed this at the council meeting, stating that the school board would soon be voting on a plan for this position. This officer would be assigned to protect the Lebanon school. Lebanon Police Chief David Roth will ultimately be choosing who will be taking the position at the school and a vote to move this planning forward will be discussed next month. The total cost for this officer is estimated at $104,000 with a rough estimate of $30,000 to be paid for by the city.
- City Clerk Luanne Holper discussed a citizen’s concerns involving the $576,131.56 TAP grant that will be used to build a 5 ft. wide sidewalk from W. Schuetz St. down to True Value Drive. A letter to the city was submitted by an anonymous citizen who was concerned about the spending of this grant.
Transportation Engineering Lead Jeffrey Reis replied to this concern in a letter explaining the pre-planning that was involved with building the sidewalk. “Built into the grant, is a cost to negotiate and purchase land from the adjacent property owners in order to construct the sidewalk the entire distance. In addition to just the sidewalk itself are costs related to drainage improvements, some curb and gutter at ramp locations, placing new rapid flashing beacons at multiple locations, signage, pageant markings, updating the entrances so that the sidewalk is ADA compliant, seeding, traffic control along the highway, addressing any environmental issues, obtaining a permit to do work in state right-of-way, engineering, construction observation required for work along the state highway and construction staking.”
- The council discussed the purchase of 10 trees from “Roots” to replace other trees that had been taken down throughout the city. The decisions as to what trees will be planted will be researched and decided upon based on what best suits the area they will be planted at.
- Cemetery Christmas decorations are to be removed in February.
- The council approved an ordinance amending sidewalk safety on W. St. Louis Street. Alderperson George Fero explained what this would do. “The bottom line is it says you cannot ride a bicycle, skateboard, scooter, e scooter, roller skates, roller blades, on any sidewalk between Fritz St. and Monroe St. on both sides of the street.”
- The council approved amending the Chapter 6 – Animals ordinance to include all animals. Animals including dogs cannot be tethered or maintained at any residence that is unoccupied.
- The Lebanon City Council will meet again on Feb. 13.