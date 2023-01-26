Lebanon City Council – Lebanon School Police Officer Discussed

By Zachary Daum

zdaum@heraldpubs.com

The Lebanon City Council met on Monday, Jan. 23 at 6:30 to discuss the need of a police officer to be stationed at the Lebanon schools and paid for through a joint effort between the Lebanon Police Department and the Lebanon Schools. High School Principal Kimberly Emrick briefly discussed this at the council meeting, stating that the school board would soon be voting on a plan for this position. This officer would be assigned to protect the Lebanon school. Lebanon Police Chief David Roth will ultimately be choosing who will be taking the position at the school and a vote to move this planning forward will be discussed next month. The total cost for this officer is estimated at $104,000 with a rough estimate of $30,000 to be paid for by the city.

City Clerk Luanne Holper discussed a citizen’s concerns involving the $576,131.56 TAP grant that will be used to build a 5 ft. wide sidewalk from W. Schuetz St. down to True Value Drive. A letter to the city was submitted by an anonymous citizen who was concerned about the spending of this grant.

Transportation Engineering Lead Jeffrey Reis replied to this concern in a letter explaining the pre-planning that was involved with building the sidewalk. “Built into the grant, is a cost to negotiate and purchase land from the adjacent property owners in order to construct the sidewalk the entire distance. In addition to just the sidewalk itself are costs related to drainage improvements, some curb and gutter at ramp locations, placing new rapid flashing beacons at multiple locations, signage, pageant markings, updating the entrances so that the sidewalk is ADA compliant, seeding, traffic control along the highway, addressing any environmental issues, obtaining a permit to do work in state right-of-way, engineering, construction observation required for work along the state highway and construction staking.”