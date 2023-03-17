Congressman Mike Bost Opens New Office in Mascoutah

By Zachary Daum

Republican Congressman Mike Bost officially opened his new Mascoutah Office at 205 East Harnett St. on Tuesday, March 7, with an open house.

Bost spoke briefly about why he relocated to Mascoutah recently. “We’ve gotten a lot of good response from moving in here and why we moved here. The new district, my O’Fallon office, the office itself is still in the district. The street in front of it isn’t. So it was right on the edge. An

d so what we did was we analyzed not only that, we went from eleven and one third counties to 34 counties, so we had to figure out the locations that would allow us the best coverage. So we opened an office in Effingham. We moved and downsized the O’Fallon office to Mascoutah because the largest population is still St. Clair County. It’s the largest even with part of it gone. It’s still the largest county that I’ve got, okay, population wise. And so this is more centrally located in that population base for this county gives access to the people. Remember, the title is congressperson, but it’s also representative. And the only way you can represent the people is make sure that you’re in contact with the people.”

The Congressman also wanted to address the people of Mascoutah specifically with some information on how his office works. “What I would say to any of them, as is our offices here, it’s available. We’re open five days a week, from nine to five. Not only that, they can reach us on Facebook, they can reach on Twitter and then through our emails or web or our website.”

Finally, he wanted to let the people know that his office is not for campaigning and that all campaigning questions are to be directed towards his campaign site.

Congressman Bost is the Federal Representative of the 12th Congressional District of Illinois.