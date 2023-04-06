 Skip to content

Lebanon Unofficial Election Results

| |

These are the current standings as reported by St. Clair County. They will be updated as more information is released. (Projected Winners are in Bold)

Ward 1 Results:

4 Year Term

CHARLIE WITTY – 105

2 Year Term

BETH WILKINS – 77
JEFFREY EDISON – 35
Ward 2 Results:
4 Year Term
ULANDA RENEE BRANCH – 56
KYLE FOX – 25
Ward 3 Results:
4 Year Term
ROBERT (BOBBY) DAVIS – 108
2 Year Term
Write In – 47
Ward 4 Results:
4 Year Term
GEORGE J. FERO – 107
2 Year Term
CHARLES BENNETT – 103

Lebanon School Board Election

NATALIE RUTH – 375
ALLISON GAUBATZ – 318
MELISSA “MISSY” MITCHELL – 309
SHAWN DOW – 272
MICHAEL E. HARTER – 269
