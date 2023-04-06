Lebanon Unofficial Election Results

These are the current standings as reported by St. Clair County. They will be updated as more information is released. (Projected Winners are in Bold)

Ward 1 Results:

4 Year Term

CHARLIE WITTY – 105

2 Year Term

BETH WILKINS – 77

JEFFREY EDISON – 35

Ward 2 Results:

4 Year Term

ULANDA RENEE BRANCH – 56 KYLE FOX – 25

Ward 3 Results:

4 Year Term

ROBERT (BOBBY) DAVIS – 108

2 Year Term

Write In – 47

Ward 4 Results:

4 Year Term

GEORGE J. FERO – 107

2 Year Term

CHARLES BENNETT – 103

Lebanon School Board Election

NATALIE RUTH – 375

ALLISON GAUBATZ – 318

MELISSA “MISSY” MITCHELL – 309