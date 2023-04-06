| logout
Lebanon Unofficial Election Results
These are the current standings as reported by St. Clair County. They will be updated as more information is released. (Projected Winners are in Bold)
Ward 1 Results:
4 Year Term
CHARLIE WITTY – 105
2 Year Term
BETH WILKINS – 77
JEFFREY EDISON – 35
Ward 2 Results:
4 Year Term
ULANDA RENEE BRANCH – 56
KYLE FOX – 25
Ward 3 Results:
4 Year Term
ROBERT (BOBBY) DAVIS – 108
2 Year Term
Write In – 47
Ward 4 Results:
4 Year Term
GEORGE J. FERO – 107
2 Year Term
CHARLES BENNETT – 103
Lebanon School Board Election
NATALIE RUTH – 375
ALLISON GAUBATZ – 318
MELISSA “MISSY” MITCHELL – 309
SHAWN DOW – 272
MICHAEL E. HARTER – 269