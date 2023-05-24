Angela M. Bailey, nee Menard, 58, of Mascoutah, IL, born Sept. 22, 1964, in Winston Salem, NC, died Tuesday, May 19, 2023, at her home.

Angela was a property manager.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Diane, nee Dierks, Menard and a sister, Dawn Rayborn.

Angela is survived by her father, Delmar Bruce Menard; her children, Richard Bailey of Mascoutah, IL, Michael (Alexandra) Bailey of McKinney, TX, Theresa (Blake) Edmondson of Mascoutah, IL; two grandchildren, Ava and Cole; and a niece, Brandi (A. J.) Lambright.

Memorials may be made to Belleville Area Humane Society, 1301 S. 11th St., Belleville, IL 62223, or American Lung Association, 3000 Kelly Ln., Springfield, IL 62711. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 4 to 6 PM Friday, May 26, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Celebration of Life: A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 3 PM Saturday, May 27, 2023, at El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, 215 W. Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois