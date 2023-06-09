Midwest-centric Better Newspapers Inc., has expanded into radio, purchasing five stations



By Zachary Daum

Midwest-centric Better Newspapers, publisher of our newspaper, is expanding into radio broadcasting with the purchasing of five radio stations in Missouri from Ozark Radio Network. These stations include country radio station KKDY of West Plains, MO. (102.5), classic country station KUKU of Willow Springs, MO. (100.3), “The Fox 96.9” KUPH of Mountain View, MO., classic rock station “Q-94” KSPQ of West Plains, MO. and News-talk KWPM (1450.) The deal also includes the West Plains, MO. licensed AM translator K286CK at 105.1, which simulcasts KWPM.

Based in Mascoutah, IL., Better Newspapers, led by Publisher Greg Hoskins, is a family-owned company that now operates 35 publications in Illinois and Missouri. Hoskins purchased his first newspaper in Mascoutah in 1991, where he formed Better Newspapers, INC.

Ozark Radio Network, run by husband and wife, Tom and Shawn Marhefka, set out to continue the legacy started by Shawn’s grandfather, Robert Neathery Sr. in 1947. Hoskins will see this legacy continue.

This is Hoskins’ first foray into radio and he is both optimistic and excited to see his stations thrive. “We hope to continue the traditions of the incredibly capable staff already present at our radio stations and hold strong to the ideals of journalistic integrity,” said Hoskins.

For anyone interested in listening to these radio stations, you can tune in through streaming online at ozarkradionews.com/local-radio.