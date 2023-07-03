Dorothy R. Schrempp, nee Mueller, 96, of Mascoutah, IL born Sept. 13, 1926, in Engelmann Twp., IL died Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, IL.

Dorothy was a retired bakery manager for Schnucks in Belleville. She was a member for St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, and the Bakery, Confectionery, and Tobacco Workers International Union, Local No. 4. Dorothy enjoyed camping, traveling, and loved her family and friends dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Ida K., nee Schanz, Mueller, her husband, Sylvester E. “Bud” Schrempp, whom she married in Mascoutah, IL on Aug. 9, 1945, and who died on Dec. 1, 2006, a sister, Viola (Alfred) Graul, three brothers, Lester, Edgar (Dorothy), and Roy (Helen) Mueller.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Joan (Robert) Cook of Colorado Springs, CO; two sons, Danny (Patricia) Schrempp of Mascoutah and Ricky (Ricki Jo) Schrempp of Mascoutah; 6 grandchildren, Tim (Frank Ackerman) Cook, Brian (Kari Munson) Cook, Mark (Katie) Cook, Bernadette (Hank) Schrempp Weilbacher, Kirby (Matthew) Preston, Alaina (Zac) Swanner; 6 great grandchildren, Ethan Martin, Valerie Bailey, Jacob and Sean Cook, Henry Weilbacher, Tobias Swanner; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 55 W. Church St., Mascoutah, IL 62258, or Family Hospice, 5110 W Main St, Belleville, IL 62226. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

FUNERAL: A memorial service will be held at a later date.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, Illinois