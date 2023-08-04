Boy Scout Fundraiser Held at Fire Department



By Jade Marceau–Mary

jmarceau@heraldpubs.com

Boy Scout Camren Ferri, from Troop 34 in New Baden, hosted a BBQ fundraiser at the New Baden Fire Department Saturday, July 22nd from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Any funds raised will go to purchasing what could improve the volleyball court, and make it a great place for kids and families to use. As Camren Ferri was working on obtaining my Eagle Scout rank, he needed to complete a service project, and so he needed to raise money first. “For me to complete the above task I need some help from my community,” Ferri said. Ferri’s goal through this project was to benefit New Baden Park by redoing the current sand volleyball area located in the park. He would fix the poles that are rotted and the bed of the court that is overgrown with weeds and grass and add a volleyball net. To do so, Ferri is planning on digging out the platform where all the weeds have grown and smoothing it out, putting down weed mats to prevent future growth, putting in new sand, and installing new poles. “I am hoping this will be a big benefit to our park and anyone wanting to enjoy volleyball,” Ferri said. Kelly McDonald Ferri published on a Facebook post the fundraiser allowed Camren Ferri to raise “close to $3000 before expenses,” adding “A HUGE Thank You for all support and donations for Camren’s fundraiser yesterday. It was a successful day. What a great community we live in! We feel blessed and thankful to all our supporters!”