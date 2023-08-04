 Skip to content

Tractor Pull Cancelled for Friday; Other Festivities Still on Schedule

| |

The Tractor Pull for Friday night’s Homecoming Event has been cancelled, however as of 6:10 PM all other festivities will move forward as scheduled including the 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM “KC Night Riders” at the Pole Barn and “Cheers” at the Depot.

Posted in Headline News

Leave a Comment