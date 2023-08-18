 Skip to content

Body Found at Mascoutah Reservoir

Mascoutah City Reservoir

By Zachary Daum
mascherald@heraldpubs.com

On the morning of August 15, Mascoutah resident Kenneth Bivens discovered a gunshot victim at the Mascoutah City Reservoir. Police quickly arrived on the scene and conducted an investigation. Detective Jared Lambert of the Mascoutah Police Department made a statement to the press. “A female subject with a self-inflicted gunshot wound was found on Tuesday morning. There were no witnesses and no (other) life in jeopardy.”
The victim has not yet been publicly identified, however the police have contacted and informed the family, who is said to reside in Mascoutah.

7 Comments

  1. Anonymous on August 18, 2023 at 5:40 pm

    Why is this something that we need to write an article about??? Suicide is a sensitive subject and I don’t think it’s something that should be spread all over Facebook.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on August 18, 2023 at 1:27 pm

    So so so sorry for your loss

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on August 18, 2023 at 12:23 pm

    Deepest sympathies to the family in this difficult time.

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on August 18, 2023 at 10:35 am

    How very Sad… Prayers and Condolences to the Family..

    Reply
    • Anonymous on August 18, 2023 at 5:13 pm

      Deepest love and sympathy to the family and everyone involved from all of us here at Mascoutah AllMart!💜

      Reply
  5. Anonymous on August 18, 2023 at 10:23 am

    Prayers to the family

    Reply
  6. Anonymous on August 18, 2023 at 9:04 am

    Prayers to their family.

    Reply

