Body Found at Mascoutah Reservoir

By Zachary Daum

On the morning of August 15, Mascoutah resident Kenneth Bivens discovered a gunshot victim at the Mascoutah City Reservoir. Police quickly arrived on the scene and conducted an investigation. Detective Jared Lambert of the Mascoutah Police Department made a statement to the press. “A female subject with a self-inflicted gunshot wound was found on Tuesday morning. There were no witnesses and no (other) life in jeopardy.”

The victim has not yet been publicly identified, however the police have contacted and informed the family, who is said to reside in Mascoutah.