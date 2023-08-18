| logout
Body Found at Mascoutah Reservoir
By Zachary Daum
mascherald@heraldpubs.com
On the morning of August 15, Mascoutah resident Kenneth Bivens discovered a gunshot victim at the Mascoutah City Reservoir. Police quickly arrived on the scene and conducted an investigation. Detective Jared Lambert of the Mascoutah Police Department made a statement to the press. “A female subject with a self-inflicted gunshot wound was found on Tuesday morning. There were no witnesses and no (other) life in jeopardy.”
The victim has not yet been publicly identified, however the police have contacted and informed the family, who is said to reside in Mascoutah.
7 Comments
Why is this something that we need to write an article about??? Suicide is a sensitive subject and I don’t think it’s something that should be spread all over Facebook.
So so so sorry for your loss
Deepest sympathies to the family in this difficult time.
How very Sad… Prayers and Condolences to the Family..
Deepest love and sympathy to the family and everyone involved from all of us here at Mascoutah AllMart!💜
Prayers to the family
Prayers to their family.