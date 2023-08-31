HSHS Systems Down

By Zachary Daum

On Sunday, August 27 HSHS (Hospital Sisters Health System) was hit with a severe internet system outage that took nearly all systems offline. This outage includes nearby hospitals such as the O’Fallon HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital location as well as Breese’s HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Although discussed in rumor, HSHS has not announced that the system error is the result of a cyber attack. As of August 31, the issue had not been resolved.

HSHS has issued a statement that they are following all system outage protocols and are still open for patient care. “As soon as we became aware of the outage, we mobilized our incident command protocols and downtime procedures and engaged outside experts to support our response and determine what happened. We are continuing to follow existing protocols for system outages, including taking steps to minimize disruptions and ensure high quality, safe patient care.”

For more information, readers can visit their website about the situation at https://www.hshsupdates.org/