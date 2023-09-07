MHS Stastically the Best School in the Metro East

By Zachary Daum

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

Each year, the U.S. News & World Report releases its rankings of the Top High Schools in Illinois and across the United States, allowing a look in on the educational achievements of schools nationwide. Mascoutah High School (MHS) has consistently demonstrated its commitment to academic excellence, frequently securing impressive standings in the rankings. However, the 2023-2024 report has brought forth an extraordinary milestone for MHS, as it took the top spot as the #1 High School in the St. Louis Metro East area.

The U.S. News & World Report evaluates nearly 18,000 schools across the United States, including various metropolitan areas. These rankings are established based on various factors, encompassing state assessment performance and a school’s effectiveness in preparing students for higher education. While MHS strives to maintain its standards of excellence and enhance its capabilities in these areas, the recognition signifies a significant achievement for the school community, aligning with its vision to be known as “MHS: The High School Of Choice.”

Principal Amy Kelly Johnson shared her enthusiasm, stating, “We got to surprise our awesome staff with the best news. The 2023-2024 US News and World Report ranked Mascoutah High School as #23 in the St. Louis Metro Area, and we are the number one high school in metro east Illinois. MHS has made some history this week. Our staff, students, families, and communities are simply the best, and I could not be more proud of them. I know I say it all the time, and this is just proof that it is 1000 percent true.”

The Mayor of Mascoutah, Pat McMahan, also extended congratulations, emphasizing the significance of the honor, stating, “Congrats to all, such a great and well-deserved honor!”

Mascoutah High School’s dedication to academic excellence is reflected in its 2023-2024 rankings. The school stands at 132nd within the state of Illinois, providing students with opportunities to engage in Advanced Placement® coursework and exams, with an AP® participation rate of 17%. The school community is marked by its diversity, with a total minority enrollment of 28%. Mascoutah High School proudly serves as the sole high school within the Mascoutah School District 19.

On a national scale, Mascoutah High School ranks at #3,542, further attesting to its commitment to student success, performance on state-required assessments, and its ability to prepare graduates for college-level education.