Betty Ann Market to Host Pumpkin Festival in October

Mascoutah residents will soon look forward to a new fall activity as Betty Ann Market holds their upcoming first ever Pumpkin Festival. Held at the U-Pick Pumpkin Patch, just next to Betty Ann Market, this event will be held from October 9 to October 11 and feature a wide array of activities and fun.

Monday, October 9 – 10 AM to 7 PM

The festival kicks off on Monday, October 9, with a day packed full of fun and festivities. From 10 AM to 7 PM, visitors can explore the U-Pick Pumpkin Patch, where 18 rows of pumpkins await, including jack o’lanterns, white pumpkins, and decorative greens.

Foodies will be delighted with a variety of food trucks from 11 AM to 7 PM, featuring Casa Maria Mexican Grill (offering lunch from 11 AM to 2 PM), Heaterz Hot Chicken, Soulcial Smash Burger Co., and The Treat Box. Live music by Amanda Wick (11 AM to 2 PM) and ShortMist (3 PM to 7 PM) will keep the atmosphere lively.

Families can enjoy a delightful FFA Petting Zoo (10 AM to 2 PM), face painting, tractor displays, and a visit from Izzy the Grizzly, The Grizzlies’ mascot, at 5 PM. Kids will love the Kid Corn Pit, making Monday a day of endless entertainment.

Tuesday, October 10 – 3 PM to 7 PM

On Tuesday, October 10, the festival continues from 3 PM to 7 PM. Food trucks, including Pig on a Wing, Casa Maria Mexican Grill, and The Treat Box (3 PM to 7 PM), will offer mouthwatering treats. Live music by Dan and Sean (4 PM to 7 PM) sets the perfect backdrop for a relaxing evening.

Exciting attractions include fire trucks, kettle corn, and a Beer and Wine Tasting event. Don’t miss the Frisbee Dog Show at 5:30 PM, sure to entertain guests of all ages. And for a cherished keepsake, AGPhotography will offer free family portraits from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

Wednesday, October 11 – 3 PM to 7 PM

The festival’s grand finale takes place on Wednesday, October 11, from 3 PM to 7 PM. Food trucks like Heaterz Hot Chicken, Spud Shack Food Truck, Picture Perfect Panini, and The Treat Box (3 PM to 7 PM) will tantalize taste buds.

Live music by Small Town Famous (5 PM to 7 PM) will serenade visitors, and at 6 PM, the St. Louis Cardinals’ beloved mascot, FredBird, will make a special appearance. The day will be filled with giveaways, free drink samples, raffles, and the chance to explore unique crafts.

Additionally, a Vendor/Craft Fair will run on Wednesday from 3 PM to 7 PM, offering a variety of handmade goods.

Betty Ann Market Owner Craig Norrenberns expressed his enthusiasm for bringing this unique event to Mascoutah. He explained, “We’re excited about bringing something new and different to town that’s not been done in a long time. We took the one acre next door to us and with the help of some local farmers, they tilled up the ground and planted some pumpkins. We are turning it into a full event.”

The decision to host the festival on weekdays was made because of how busy weekends are in October. Norrenberns added, “It’s a little more unique, it’s something Mascoutah hasn’t had in town before. It’s cool to see a whole pumpkin patch in the middle of town as opposed to going out to a farm but I hope people come out and enjoy it. Just trying to build more community opportunities for people to gather and enjoy fun things our small town has to offer.”

The Mascoutah Pumpkin Festival promises to be a memorable celebration of fall, bringing the community closer and providing cherished moments for all who attend. Mark your calendars and embrace the autumn spirit at the U-Pick Pumpkin Patch from October 9 to 11. Betty Ann Market welcomes everyone to join in the festivities and create lasting memories.