Mascoutah City Manager Terminated

By Zachary Daum

A special executive session held at Mascoutah City Hall on Thursday, Oct. 5 resulted in the termination of Mascoutah City Manager Rebecca “Becky” Ahlvin. Ahlvin had held this position since May 2 of 2022.

Mayor Pat McMahan stated, “I don’t have a comment on this as to why she was terminated at this time, but she was terminated as of 3:45 yesterday.” He also stated that he had no further comments other than to say, “We wish her well in the future.”



Ahlvin took over from prior Mascoutah City Manager Bradley Myers who was fired in November of 2021. There is no further information at this time as to when a new city manager will take her place.