Mascoutah Girls Cross Country

By Michael Trotter

At Saturday’s Jacksonville 2A Cross Country Sectional Mascoutah’s girls squad finished 12th out of 17 teams with 266 points. The top three teams were Chatham (Glenwood) with 40 points, Mt. Zion with 121 and Waterloo with 123.

Brynn Behrmann was Mascoutah’s top finisher in 35th place (18:27.4) and Ryleigh Piller was close behind in 39th place (18:30.9). Other runners for the Indians were Bria Akins (46th-18:51.7), Chloe Millett (74th-19:41.7), Tatum Maschhoff (103rd-20:25.5), Faith Wells (116th-20:48.1) and Paiton Waggoner (127th-21:54).