New Baden Woman Killed; Ex-Boyfriend Charged

On Saturday, Nov. 4, Clinton County State’s Attorney J. D. Brandmeyer filed charges against Emmet E. Metzger, 25, of New Baden, for the alleged shooting of Alexis A. Maki, 24, also of New Baden.

According to Brandmeyer, four counts of First-Degree Murder (a Class M Felony) were filed alleging that on November 4, Metzger shot Maki causing her death.

If found guilty, Metzger would face between 20 to 60 years in prison with the possibility of being sentenced to natural life in prison.

Metzger was denied a pre-trial release by the Honorable Judge Douglas C. Gruenke, and is currently being detained without bond at the Clinton County Jail.

Although details of the incident have not been released by authorities, a friend of Maki’s who wishes to remain anonymous, said shouting and then several shots could be heard coming from a residence in New Baden.

Metzger was taken into custody by the New Baden Police Department. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Maki was a graduate of Wesclin High School where she participated in the WHS Color Guard and the Honor Society. She was a former student of McKendree University in Lebanon, and work at the Grit and Tonic also in Lebanon.

Owners of the Grit and Tonic stated on their social media page, “Alexis was one of the most selfless humans we knew, as she always looked out for everyone around her. Her kindness will live on.

“Alexis was family and we can’t express enough how much we miss her already.”

Brandmeyer thanked the New Baden Police Department and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department for their work on the investigation.

“I can’t begin to imagine the pain and anguish that Alexis’ family and friends are experiencing,” said Brandmeyer. “My office will continue to seek justice and prosecute those who commit such senseless violent acts in our communities.”

Maki is survived by her mother, Lisa A., nee Bourland Brock; her father, Gregry D. Maki; and her sister, Savannah Maki. At press time, funeral arrangements were pending at Kassly Mortuary Ltd. in Fairview Heights.