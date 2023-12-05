David L. Gorman, 59, of Mascoutah, IL, born Sept. 23, 1964, died Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at BJC Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, MO.

David was the information technology director for Schnuck Markets, Inc. of Maryland Heights, MO. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed bowling, travelling, sports, was a Blues and Cardinals fan, and loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL, and Acorns Golf Link.

He was preceded in death by his father, David F. Goman and father-in-law and mother-in-law.

David is survived by his mother, Beverly, nee Mahlandt, Gorman of Carlyle, IL; his wife, Lisa M., nee Lodes, Gorman whom he married in New Baden, IL on Nov. 9, 1985; a son, Alex Gorman; brother, Bryan (Patricia) Gorman; sister, Lynn (Paul) Thorson; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials in memory of David, may be donated to BJC Hospice/Evelyn’s House, 1000 N. Mason Rd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 2 to 5 PM Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL and Monday, Dec. 4 from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the funeral home.

Funeral: A funeral will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home with Father Mark Stec officiating. A burial will follow in McKendree Chapel Cemetery, Keyesport, IL.

