Brent Tyler Buss, 40, of Venedy, IL, passed away Tuesday, December 5, 2023, in Venedy, IL. Brent was born November 18, 1983, to Gary and Gayle, nee Surmeier, Buss.

Brent was a 2002 graduate of Okawville High School. He grew up playing baseball and basketball, something he instilled and shared with his children later in life. He was a lifelong parishioner at St. Liborius Catholic Church in St. Libory, IL. On March 24, 2014, he married the love of his life, Danielle, this day was the culmination of what was an epic proposal. Brently, as he was affectionately called by his wife, got down on one knee in front of a packed stadium at a St. Louis Cardinals spring training game in Jupiter, FL. He was so proud of his proposal; however, this was quickly outdone by the pride he felt as a husband and father. Brent had such a big heart, and it was filled with family. His children were his everything, he lived for the moments shared, playing baseball and golf with his boys and his heart melted the moment his little girl came into this world. A close second was working with family, on their farm. He loved being a part of the hard work and dedication that farming took. Whether it was a date night or taking the kids for a ride, he loved being behind the wheel of a tractor. He also enjoyed taking trips and making memories with his family on vacation. Brent lost his battle with drug addiction, which tragically ended his life, he wanted nothing more than to beat his addiction, raise his children to be great athletes, and farm alongside his twin brother, Brad. Brent was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend, who will truly be missed by all who knew him.

Brent was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lenus and Delores “Dolly”, nee Hummert, Buss; his maternal grandparents, Stanley “Highpockets” and Mary, nee Kokenes, Surmeier; an aunt, Pamela Garrison and a nephew, Cooper Buss.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his parents, Gary and Gayle Buss, of Venedy, IL; his loving wife, Danielle, nee Lyons, Buss, of Venedy, IL; his three beautiful children, Brycen Andrew Buss, Brody Michael Buss, and Jolene Rae Buss; his siblings, twin brother, Bradley (Jamie) Buss, Lauren Buss, Brian Buss, and Brandon (Courtney) Buss; his nieces and nephews, Jaycie, Blakely, Auggie, Dawson, and Cash Cooper; his aunts and uncles, Les (Sandra) Buss, Mary (Mike) Reed, Ted (Patricia) Surmeier, Deb (Mark) Weber, Mark (Betty) Surmeier, Kim Bickett, and Chris (Sheila) Surmeier; his special friends/cousins, Brandon Weber and Chris Buss; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mike and Rhonda, nee Patterson, Lyons; his brother-in-law, Aaron (Ashley) Lyons, and many other cousins, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials are appreciated to Buss Children Education Fund, c/o First National Bank of Waterloo, 856 Sparta St., St. Libory, IL 62282. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 11 AM., Friday, December 15, 2023, at St. Liborius Catholic Church in St. Libory, Illinois.

Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM, Friday, December 15, 2023, at St. Liborius Catholic Church, with Father Paul Wienhoff celebrating. Interment will follow in St. Liborius Church Cemetery, St. Libory, IL. A celebration of life, for Brent, will immediately follow the burial at the St. Libory American Legion in St. Libory, IL.

