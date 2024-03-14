Metro East Youth Art Show Returns for its Second Annual Event

By Zachary Daum

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

Art enthusiasts, mark your calendars! The eagerly anticipated Metro East Youth Art Show is back for its second edition, scheduled to take place on April 27 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. This vibrant showcase promises a day filled with creativity, inspiration, and recognition for budding artists across the Metro East area.

Open exclusively to students from Pre-K to Grade 12 residing in the Metro East region, this year’s event builds upon the success of its inaugural edition, offering even more opportunities for young talents to shine. Divided into three distinct age groups—Pre-K to Grade 5, Grades 6 to 8, and Grades 9 to 12—the art show aims to celebrate artistic expression at every stage of development.

For participants in the Grades 6 to 8 and Grades 9 to 12 categories, the competition will be fierce as their submissions will undergo judging. A minimum of first place prizes for each category, along with the coveted Best in Show award, will be bestowed upon the winners. The judging process, helmed by professionals from the art industry or distinguished art professors, ensures a fair evaluation of each entrant’s work.

Meanwhile, students in the Pre-K to Grade 5 age group will have the opportunity to exhibit their creations in a non-competitive environment. While their artworks won’t be judged, participants will receive invaluable feedback and encouragement through constructive critiques of their pieces.

The submission window opens on April 1st at 9:00 AM and closes on April 19th at 6:00 PM. Remember, early submission ensures a spot in this prestigious event!

Drop-off locations and timings are as follows: for Grades 6 to 8 and Grades 9 to 12, submissions can be dropped off at the Leu Civic Center on April 24th (11:00 AM to 8:00 PM) or April 25th (11:00 AM to 8:00 PM) only. For the Pre-K to Grade 5 age group, drop-off will take place at the Mascoutah Public Library on April 24th (9:00 AM to 7:30 PM) or April 25th (9:00 AM to 7:30 PM) exclusively.

The main event on April 27th promises a feast for the senses, with an array of community organizations hosting art activities suitable for all ages. Additionally, food vendors will be on-site, ensuring attendees can refuel while immersing themselves in the creative atmosphere.

New to this year’s festivities is the People’s Choice award, adding an exciting interactive element to the show. Visitors will have the opportunity to cast their votes for their favorite artworks between 10:00 AM and 1:30 PM, contributing to the recognition of outstanding talent.

In reflection of last year’s successful collaboration between the Leu Civic Center and Mascoutah Library, this year’s event promises to be even more engaging and inspiring. Through a series of upcoming events and initiatives, both organizations are dedicated to nurturing creativity and providing a platform for young artists to flourish.

In the words of Leu Civic Center Director Jenna Smith, “We are so excited to work with Mascoutah Public Library on the Metro East Youth Art Show and bring a unique opportunity to all the students in the area that may not have had a chance to celebrate their talents!”

So, mark your calendars, spread the word, and join the Mascoutah Public Library and the Leu Civic Center on April 27th for a celebration of creativity and imagination at the Metro East Youth Art Show. Get a look at a new generation of artistic visionaries.