Mascoutah’s Bowling Team Shines at State Tournament

Mascoutah — Mascoutah’s bowling team clinched victory at the state tournament, led by the exceptional talent of Brinley West and standout performances from Chayse Rutledge and Alanna Johnston. Coach Kirstin Rood commended Brinley’s remarkable middle school career, stating, “I’m sure SIJHSAA teams are not sorry to see you go! Congrats on an awesome middle school career!” Despite facing tough competition, Mascoutah’s team displayed resilience and teamwork, paving the way for future success. A parade was also held in their honor on Saturday, March 16. With a roster filled with promising bowlers, Mascoutah’s bowling team is poised to continue their winning streak, fueled by their passion for the sport and dedication to excellence.