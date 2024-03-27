Mascoutah’s Green Street Collapses Beneath Fire Truck

On the morning of Tuesday, March 26, after responding to a call on East Patterson, volunteers of the Mascoutah Fire Department were returning to the station on East Green Street when the incident occurred.

As the fire truck traversed an area where the road had been excavated for sewer line work, the ground beneath it gave way, causing the road to collapse. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported, and the truck sustained no damage.

Prompt action was taken to resolve the situation. The firefighters contacted the city street department for assistance, and they quickly arrived at the scene. Working together, they filled the hole in the road, allowing the fire truck to safely continue its journey.

Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the fire department and the city street department, what could have been a serious incident was managed effectively without any further complications.