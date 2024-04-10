Explosive Ordinance Disposal Personnel Respond at Scott AFB Mascoutah Entrance

The following is a press release from Scott Air Force Base:

Final Update:

On April 10, 2024, at approximately 0900, Scott Air Force Base Security Forces performed a routine explosive sweep of a vehicle at the Commercial Vehicle Inspection Gate, commonly referred to as the Mascoutah Gate. A Scott AFB military working dog alerted on a specific portion of the vehicle. As standard procedure, Security Forces immediately cordoned off the 1,000 foot area from the vehicle and initiated emergency protocols. Explosive Ordinance Disposal personnel were notified and responded to the scene. Installation emergency responders communicated with St. Clair County, who then notified all affected residents in the Lincoln’s Landing community to shelter in place. After a thorough inspection of the vehicle it was determined that the findings were negative and the response was terminated. Our Security Forces, Explosive Ordinance Disposal technicians and first responders thoroughly train together for events like this, making it second nature to respond swiftly and effectively.

Previous release can be read below for archive purposes:

Update (11:23 a.m.): The Explosive Ordinance Disposal response to the Mascoutah Gate has terminated with negative findings. Thank you for your patience!

A Scott AFB military working dog alerted while conducting a routine explosive sweep on a portion of a vehicle today at about 9 a.m. at the Commercial Vehicle Inspection Gate, commonly referred to as the Mascoutah Gate. As a result, an immediate 1,000 foot cordon was put in place, affecting several housing residents nearby in Lincoln’s Landing. St. Clair Police have responded to notify the residents affected by the safety cordon to shelter in place for the time being. Explosive Ordinance Disposal personnel are on scene to secure the area. For on base personnel, portions of South Drive near the Mascoutah Gate area are also closed as part of the cordon area. More information will be release as it becomes available.