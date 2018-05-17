

Helen M. Wombacher, nee Kehrer, 88, of Mascoutah, IL, born July 24, 1929 in Mascoutah, IL, died Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at Silver Creek Assisted Living Center in Mascoutah, IL.

Helen retired from Civil Service at Scott AFB, IL in 1990, where she worked in HQ Air Weather Service and HQ Military Airlift Command; and also for the Signal Corps Radar HQ in Ft. Monmouth, NJ, and Radio School HQ in Camp Gordon, GA. She is a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah; Women of the Moose Chapter #392; NARFE; AARP; and former member of the Holy Childhood Mother’s Club and Altar Society; and lifetime member of the Mascoutah Community Center.

Helen’s whole life was being there for her husband, kids, and her grandchildren – as she always said – making memories. She will be sadly missed by all of them. Every holiday they could expect a package filled with sugar cookies she baked. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary, nee Essich, Kehrer; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Louis and Elsie Wombacher; brothers-in-law, Robert Klein, Henry Huber, Kenny Laquet, Harlan Hayes, Jake Pruett, Louis Wombacher, Jr., Charles Wombacher, Donald Wombacher, Wilson Pope; sisters-in-law, Susie Gardner, Marian Huber, Betty Pruett, and Patricia Knoth.

Helen is survived by her husband, Paul “Trigger” Wombacher whom she married Apr. 12, 1950 in Mascoutah, IL; two sons, Douglas (Ruth) Wombacher and David (Penny) Wombacher; grandchildren, Kristin (Adam) Schmitt, Kara (David) Hamilton, Alisa (Adam) Paulus, Ben Wombacher, Holly (Brian) Pollard, and Desiree (Josh) Johnson; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Doris Klein; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; cousins; and numerous nieces, and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Mooseheart Child City and School, 255 James J. Davis Dr., Mooseheart, IL 60539; or Holy Childhood School, 215 N. John, Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Family Hospice of Belleville, 5110 W. Main St., Belleville, IL 62226. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 17, 2018 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. There will be a prayer service at 4 p.m. Thursday and a Women of the Moose ritual at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

FUNERAL: A funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Friday, May 18, 2018 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, IL