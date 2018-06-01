Delores “Dee” Klingelhoefer

Delores “Dee” Klingelhoefer, nee Ahring. 86, of Mascoutah, IL, born Feb. 29, 1932 in O’Fallon, IL, died Friday, June 1, 2018 at the MarKa Nursing Home in Mascoutah.

Delores was a homemaker; a playground aide and bus aide for the Mascoutah School District 19. She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah where she volunteered in various activities. She was a volunteer for NFED and delivered Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed playing euchre, pinochle, travelling, baking, walking, was an avid bowler, and attending her kids and grandkids sporting events.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Anna, nee Bracksick, Ahring; her husband, Harvey J. “Jim” Klingelhoefer, Jr. whom she married in O’Fallon, IL on June 7, 1953, and who died on Apr. 22, 2014; four brothers, Ben (Jean), Hubert, Arnold, and Lester Ahring; a sister, Frieda (Roy) Kombrink; sister-in-law, Betty Krupp, and a brother-in-law, Ed Kimmle.

She is survived by three children, Thomas (Catherine) Klingelhoefer of Mascoutah, IL, Richard (Patricia) Klingelhoefer of Fairview Heights, IL, and Connie (Mark) Schanuel of Smithton, IL; seven grandchildren, Tara (Dustin) Graul, Melanie (Bryan) Bernat, Haley (Andrew) Jansen, Tyler (Lindsay) Klingelhoefer, Taylor (Ben) Werner, Madison and Chloe Schanuel; five great grandchildren, Remington and Case Graul, Mason and Dylan Bernat, and Emmarie Jansen; a sister, Mildred Kimmle of Troy, IL; sister-in-law, Leona Ahring of O’Fallon, IL; sister-in-law and brother-n-law, Bonnie (Vernon) Eidman of St. Paul, MN; a special niece, Carol (Harvey) Dressel, and many other nieces and nephews.

The family expresses their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Silver Creek Assisted Living; MarKa Nursing Home; and Hospice of Southern Illinois, Inc. for their loving, passionate, care and support.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, or to the Alzheimer’s Assn. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: visitation is from 4 to 8 PM Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at the Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, and 9 to 10 AM Thursday, June 7, 2018 at St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah.

Funeral: funeral services will be held 10 AM Thursday, June 7, 2018 at St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah with the Rev. Hugh Fitz officiating. Burial will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, IL