Jerome R. Hulliung, Sr., 77, of O’Fallon, IL, born Aug. 19, 1940 in Engelmann Township, IL, died Saturday, July 28, 2018 at his residence.

He worked 42 years for McDonnell-Douglas and Boeing in St. Louis, MO, and was a member of IAMAW Local 837A.

Jerome is preceded in death by his parents, Albert “Hap” Jr. and Edna, nee Christ, Hulliung; a granddaughter, Nikki Milliner; two brothers, Richard and Stephen Hulliung; and two sisters-in-law, Barbara Hulliung and Kay Hulliung.

He is survived by three children, Liana (Daniel) New of Troy, IL, Jerome (Heidi) Hulliung, Jr. of Troy, IL, and Joseph (Julie) Hulliung of Belleville, IL; five grandchildren, Daniel and David Hulliung, Joseph Hulliung, C. J. (Brittney) Eichholz III, and Dalton Eichholz; two great-grandchildren, Ryan and Tegan Hulliung; three brothers, Albert (Gloria) Hulliung of Oakton, VA, Ron (Sylvia) Hulliung of Mascoutah, IL, and Daniel Hulliung of Belleville, IL; three sisters, Edith (Joe) Kula of Ashley, IL, Joan (Lloyd) Proffitt of Belleville, IL, and Carol (Larry) Pfeffer of New Baden, IL; an aunt, Mildred Hulliung of Mascoutah, IL; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfunerlhome.com.

VISITATION: Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at the Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. A prayer service will be held 4 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.

FUNERAL: A funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial will be in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

