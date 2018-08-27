Theresa R. “Ruth” Bobzin, nee Scott, 80, of Mascoutah, IL, born April 15, 1938 in Olney, IL died Saturday, August 25, 2018 at her home.

She was a retired Teacher’s Aide from Belleville School District 201. Ruth was proficient in Braille, sign language, lip reading, and an avid gardener, seamstress and deer hunter. She was a member of the Illinois State Rifle Association, St. Clair County Farm Bureau and former member several horse riding clubs.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Theresa, nee Fiala, Scott.

Surviving are her husband, David P. Bobzin whom she married in Charleston, IL on December 27, 1959; two sons, Davey (Malia) Bobzin and Douglas Bobzin both of Mascoutah, IL; grandchildren, Madalyn, Korben, and Liam Bobzin, Osirus, David, Daniel, Scarlett and Jackson Bobzin; sister-in-law, Judy (Ken) Vallier of Waukesha, WI; brother-in-law; Dan Bobzin of Stevens Point, WI; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Mascoutah Trap Tribe, c/o Jason Reese, 10613 State Route 177, Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

FUNERAL: A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL with Pastor Duane Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Brick Cemetery, Newton, IL at approximately 1 PM.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, IL