

Thomas Whiteside Blixen, 74, of Mascoutah, IL, born March 28, 1944 in St. Louis, MO died Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at his home.

He was a retired School Teacher from Mascoutah Junior High where he taught from 1966 – 2000. He graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1962; attended Eastern Illinois University where he earned a B.S. in Education in 1966 and a Master’s Degree in Education in 1969.

Tom was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Mascoutah, IL; Sons of the American Revolution (George Rogers Clark Chapter); Pi Kappa Alpha, ZT Chapter, EIU; National Education Assn.; Illinois Education Assn.; Mascoutah Education Assn.; former member of the Mascoutah Lions Club; Illinois Historical Society; Madison County Historical Society; St. Clair County Historical Society; and Missouri Historical Society. He enjoyed hunting (small animals), fishing (small fish), reading and writing, cooking, sports, St. Louis Cardinals baseball, travelling and spending time with family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harris H. and Mary, nee Whiteside, Blixen.

Surviving are his wife, Shirley, nee Boehm, Blixen whom he married in Belleville, IL on June 1, 1974; a son, Michael (Jennifer) Blixen of Lombard, IL; and a grandson, Benjamin.

Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Belleville Area, 1301 S. 11th St., Belleville, IL 62223 or Mascoutah Food Pantry, 17 W. Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 20, 2018 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

FUNERAL: A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, September 21, 2018 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL with Pastor Hugh Fitz officiating.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, IL