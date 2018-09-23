

Ruth J. Mueller, nee Bridges, 90, of Mascoutah, IL, born Oct. 28, 1927 in Okawville, IL died Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 of renal failure, at her daughter’s home.

She was a homemaker and a masseuse at Original Springs Hotel in Okawville, IL.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Annastasia, nee Steiger, Bridges; her husband, Miron C. Mueller who died Jan. 3, 2003; a son, Russel Mueller; a grandson, Austin Mueller; and two sisters, Vera Davis and Anna Bridges.

Surviving are her daughters, Rochele Fuchs of Collinsville, IL, Dawn Feazel of Mascoutah, IL, Page (Jon) Hinkleman of Bradley, IL; grandchildren, Sara (Craig) Yoch, Megan Dietrich, Shawn Fuchs, Adam Fuchs, Preston (Shelley) Feazel, Colin Feazel, Kiley Hinkleman, Connor Hinkleman; great grandchildren, Simone Feazel, Calin and Bryton Yoch; and nieces, Melba Hemann of Highland, IL and Gloria Fretzer of Henderson, TX.

Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 1001 Craig Rd #480, St. Louis, MO 63146. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

VISITAION: There will be no visitation.

FUNERAL: There will be no services.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, IL