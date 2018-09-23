Ruth J. Mueller
Ruth J. Mueller, nee Bridges, 90, of Mascoutah, IL, born Oct. 28, 1927 in Okawville, IL died Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 of renal failure, at her daughter’s home.
She was a homemaker and a masseuse at Original Springs Hotel in Okawville, IL.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Annastasia, nee Steiger, Bridges; her husband, Miron C. Mueller who died Jan. 3, 2003; a son, Russel Mueller; a grandson, Austin Mueller; and two sisters, Vera Davis and Anna Bridges.
Surviving are her daughters, Rochele Fuchs of Collinsville, IL, Dawn Feazel of Mascoutah, IL, Page (Jon) Hinkleman of Bradley, IL; grandchildren, Sara (Craig) Yoch, Megan Dietrich, Shawn Fuchs, Adam Fuchs, Preston (Shelley) Feazel, Colin Feazel, Kiley Hinkleman, Connor Hinkleman; great grandchildren, Simone Feazel, Calin and Bryton Yoch; and nieces, Melba Hemann of Highland, IL and Gloria Fretzer of Henderson, TX.
Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 1001 Craig Rd #480, St. Louis, MO 63146. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.
VISITAION: There will be no visitation.
FUNERAL: There will be no services.
