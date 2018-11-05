Walter E. Bunn

Walter E. “Wally” Bunn, 82, of Freeburg, IL, born November 5, 1935, died Sunday, November 4, 2018 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, IL.

Wally worked at Walworth Valve in East St. Louis before becoming a Local Union 662 carpenter at Russ Erlinger Construction. In 1998 he retired and began WEB Enterprises so he could rebuild classic cars and travel the country.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter S. and Josephine, nee Kraus, Bunn; a brother, Robert Bunn; a sister, Henrietta (Robert) Graves; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Howard and Mildred Rowe; and a sister-in-law, Sr. Dominic Karen Rowe, SSND

He is survived by his wife Nancy, nee Rowe, Bunn whom he married in Belleville, IL on November 24, 1960; his children, Cathy Bunn (John Becker), James (Debbie) Bunn, Kerry (Alan) Mart, Rebecca (Gary) Weis; grandchildren, Cody, Shane and Peyton Mart and Jeremy Bunn; and a brother-in-law, Fr. William Rowe. The family would like to thank the entire staff at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital that cared for Wally during his stay.

In lieu of all other gifts memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth’s Foundation/Rehab Unit, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd, O’Fallon, IL 62269 Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: Friends may call from 3 to 7 PM Friday, November 9, 2018 at the Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: There will be a prayer service 7 PM Friday evening with Fr. William Rowe officiating. There will be a private interment at a later date.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL