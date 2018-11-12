

Dennis L. Sunderman, 55, of Belleville, IL, born Jan. 13, 1963 in Belleville, IL died Monday Nov. 12, 2018 at Clinton Manor Living Center, New Baden, IL.

He was an employee of S.A.V.E., a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Mascoutah, Shiloh Valley Grange and Community Link, Breese, IL

He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman H. and Pauline E., nee Koch, Sunderman.

Surviving are his sisters, Judith Forbes of Waterloo, IL, Dolores (Tom) McConnell of Fairview Heights, IL, Joyce (Mark) Wilhelm of Belleville, IL; a brother, Roger (Debbie) Sunderman of Mascoutah, IL; and nieces, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.

In lieu of all other gifts memorials may be made to Clinton Manor Living Center, 111 E. Illinois, New Baden, IL 62265 or S.A.V.E., 3001 Save Rd., Belleville, IL 62221. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM Friday, Nov. 16, 2018 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: There will be a private funeral service with Pastor Hugh Fitz officiating. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL