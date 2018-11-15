Warren O. Knipp, 91, of Mascoutah, IL born Dec. 1, 1926 in Engelmann Twp., IL died Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 at his home.

He was a retired farmer and truck driver and a member of the Mascoutah 700 Bowling Club.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur C. and Bertha K., nee Espenschied, Knipp and a brother, Raymond E. Knipp.

Surviving are his wife, Evelyn C., nee Klein, Knipp whom he married in Belleville, IL on June 21, 1947; a daughter, Donna (Jim) Bills of Sturgis, KY; a son, Warren (Teresa) Knipp of Mascoutah, IL; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Mascoutah Senior Center, 227 North Market, Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: There will be a no visitation or services.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL