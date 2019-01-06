

Vonda L. Meredith, 81, of Mascoutah, IL born Feb. 13, 1937 in Emporia, KS, died Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 at Memorial Hospital East.

Vonda was a homemaker and a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Mascoutah, IL. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed the time spent with her bridge group friends on Tuesday afternoons. She dearly loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Every visit with her family ended with a kiss and an “I love you more”.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe E. and Mildred M., nee Oliver, Moss and her husband, Donnie G. Meredith whom she married in Norfolk, VA on March 6, 1958 and who died May 3, 2015.

Vonda was a beloved mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by her family .Surviving are her son, Richard Meredith of Mascoutah, IL; a daughter, Stacey (Damon) Chaffin of Mascoutah, IL; two grandchildren, Meredith and Michael Chaffin; a sister, Sharon Barnett of Emporia, KS; and nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. Condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: There will be no visitation.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 10 AM Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mascoutah with Pastor Kirk Clayton officiating. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL