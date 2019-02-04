

James C. Wescoat, Sr., 93, of Mascoutah, IL born Jan. 26, 1926 in Kewanee, MO, died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, IL.

James was a Greyhound Bus Driver for 36 + years, and he also was a Ham Radio Operator. He was a member of the V.F.W and St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, IL. James served in the Navy on the U.S.S Kaskaskia during WWII. He loved his family, working on cars, radios and general tinkering and piddling.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Patricia Maxine, nee Spring, Wescoat, whom he married in Nashville, TN on Sept. 28, 1949 and who died on May 7, 2017; his parents Seibert O. and Alice, nee Lewis, Wescoat; grandson, Dan Wescoat; one brother and four sisters.

Surviving are his children, James C. (Randi) Wescoat, Jr., Charles S. (Sharon) Wescoat, both of Port Orange, FL, Mary Wescoat of Mascoutah, IL, Tricia (Terry) McBride of Troy, IL; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Patrick) Wombacher, Justin (Kristina) McBride, Heather (Nick) Dabler, Andy (Lindsey) Wescoat, Lauren (Nathan) Hildago, Kim (Justin) Lauf and Kate (Everett) Kelly; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, John (Phyllis) Wescoat; sisters, Betty Clark and Joan Smith; also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

In lieu of all other gifts memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, 305 S. Illinois, Belleville, IL 62220 and American Heart Assn., 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: A private family service will be held with the Rev. Hugh Fitz officiating.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL