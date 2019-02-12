Edward P. Zinck
Edward P. Zinck, 83, of Mascoutah, IL born Oct. 28, 1935 in Engelmann Twp., IL died Feb. 8, 2019 at Silver Creek Assisted Living in Mascoutah, IL.
Edward was a retired farmer and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert O. and Alvina M., nee Hindermann, Zinck; two brothers, Joe and Aloys Zinck; sister-in-law, Marilyn Zinck; and brother-in-law, Edgar Wolf.
He is survived by two sisters, Marie Wolf and Helen (Richard) Kremmer both of Okawville, IL; sister-in-law, Jeanette Zinck of Mascoutah, IL; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and one great-great niece.
In lieu of all other gifts memorials may be made for Masses. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.
Funeral: There will be a private graveside service at a later date with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating.
Moll Funeral Home
Mascoutah, IL