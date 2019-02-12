

Edward P. Zinck, 83, of Mascoutah, IL born Oct. 28, 1935 in Engelmann Twp., IL died Feb. 8, 2019 at Silver Creek Assisted Living in Mascoutah, IL.

Edward was a retired farmer and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert O. and Alvina M., nee Hindermann, Zinck; two brothers, Joe and Aloys Zinck; sister-in-law, Marilyn Zinck; and brother-in-law, Edgar Wolf.

He is survived by two sisters, Marie Wolf and Helen (Richard) Kremmer both of Okawville, IL; sister-in-law, Jeanette Zinck of Mascoutah, IL; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and one great-great niece.

In lieu of all other gifts memorials may be made for Masses. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: There will be a private graveside service at a later date with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL