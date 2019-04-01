

Michael A. Knipp, 56 of Caseyville, IL born March 2, 1963 in Belleville, IL died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

He was a dispatcher for Trane for the Southwest Region in Earth City, MO and a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah.

Surviving are his parents, Paul J. and Carrie, nee Dawson, Knipp of Mascoutah, IL; his children, Jacob (Katie) Knipp of Mascoutah, IL, Jordan Knipp of Mascoutah, IL, Taylor Knipp of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Kara, Connor and Mya Knipp; brother, Steve (Connie Kappert) Knipp of Mascoutah, IL; also survived by aunts, an uncle, nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, Mascoutah, IL or Mya Knipp Education Fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday April 4, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ with the Rev. Hugh Fitz officiating. Interment will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL