

Arlene M. Schulte, nee Billhartz, 89, of Mascoutah, IL, born Nov. 6, 1929 in Damiansville, IL died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Silver Creek Assisted Living, Mascoutah, IL.

Arlene was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL, Mascoutah Moose Lodge #815, and St. Ann’s Altar Sodality. She was a homemaker and enjoyed quilting, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ida, nee Singler, Billhartz; her husband, Hugo H. Schulte, whom she married in Damiansville, IL on Nov. 28, 1950 and who died on Mar. 13, 2014; a son, Gerald Schulte; sisters and brothers, Ella Mae (Frankie) Voss, Lucille (Robert) Karpel, Norbert (Margie) Billhartz, Vernon (JoAnn) Billhartz, Carol Ann Billhartz, and Ralph Billhartz; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; Alvina (Aloys) Albers, Leo (Clara) Schulte, Lawrence (Dolores) Schulte, Joseph Schulte, Ray Michels, Ray Schwaegel, and Ralph Tonnies.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Linda) Schulte of Belleville, IL, Richard (Rena) Schulte of New Baden, IL, Stanley (D’Lisa) Schulte of New Memphis, IL, and Geralyn (Merle) Borrenpohl of Venedy, IL; a daughter-in-law, Sharon Schulte of New Baden, IL; 13 grandchildren, Kurt (Meaghan) Schulte, Kristine (Brad) Anderson, Kim Satterfield, Bryan (Theresa) Schulte, Clent (Tricia) Schulte, Tamara Schulte, Ryan Schulte, Crystal (Corey) Winkeler, Matthew (Jenny) Schulte, Dana Schulte, Eric (Wendi) Borrenpohl, Kyle (Sara) Borrenpohl, and Cheryl (Trey) Halbert ; 17 great grandchildren, Hugo, Lawren, Olivia, Stella, Neve, Alex, Tristan, Brooke, Camille, Ben, Madisyn, Austin, Lexysse, Addysyne, Jaxton, Case, and Brasher; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Clara (Robert) Kohrmann, Loretta Kudrna, Helen Tonnies, Dorothy (Norman) Wilke, Alice (Leo) Speichenger, Rita (Jim) Sullivan, and Pauline Billhartz; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Holy Childhood Capital Campaign Fund, 104 N. Independence, Mascoutah, IL. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: visitation is from 4:00 to 8:00 PM Friday, Apr. 26, 2019 with a prayer service at 4:00 PM and from 8:00 to 9:30 AM Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019 at the Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: a funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019 at the Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial will be in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL