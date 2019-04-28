Carol S. Skeen, nee Beames, 82, of Mascoutah, IL born March 28, 1937 in West Frankfort, IL died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Memorial Hospital West in Belleville, IL.

She was a retired secretary from the Mascoutah Middle School and a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah.

Surviving are her husband, Robert C. Skeen whom she married in Hernando, MS on August 18, 1956; two daughters, Sheri (David) Barbeau of Swansea, IL, Jan (Kevin) Phillips of Loxahatchee, FL; four grandchildren, Andrew and Aimee Barbeau, Evan and Nathan LaMear; step-grandchildren, Kelsey (Scott) Lewis, Lorne (Colby) Smith; step-great-grandchildren, Hadley, Emma and Ava; a sister, Sharron (Joe) Wilkinson of Genoa, IL; brother-in-law, David (Nancee) Sullivan of Smithton, IL; sister-in-law, Shirley Williams of San Antonio, TX; also survived by nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 55 W. Church St., Mascoutah, IL 62258 or BJC Hospice, 1935 Belt Way Dr., Saint Louis, MO 63114. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday May 1, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ, Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ with the Rev. Hugh Fitz officiating. Interment will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL