Leah Drummond, 83 of New Baden, IL, was called to Heaven on April 26, 2019. She passed peacefully in her sleep at the home of her daughter. She was born on July 21, 1935, at Hurdland, MO, daughter of the late Jesse and Pauline Cook, of Gibbs, Mo. Leah graduated from LaPlata High School in LaPlata, Mo, in 1953. She married the late Herbert “Gator” Drummond on February 29, 1956, and they traveled all over the world as Gator was in the US Air Force for 23 years before returning to New Baden, IL.

Leah is survived by four children: Loren and Cheryl of New Baden, IL, Joetta and John (who passed away May 5, 2016) Schmidt of Breese IL, Donald and Barb of New Baden IL and Richard and Sue of New Baden IL. She is also survived by many grandchildren, Allen and Emily Fauber of Amery, WI, Melissa Fauber of New Richmond, WI, Merle Barnhart and LaGreen Walker of St. Louis, MO, Leah and Mark Pisaneschi of Highland, IL, Jessica and Jay McGowin of Troy, IL, Kayla and Thomas Sutton of Albers, IL, Ronald Drummond of St. Louis Mo, Andrew and Becca Moore of New Baden, IL, Travis and Traci Moore of Albers, IL, Leighann and Jonathon Hickman of Trenton, IL, Jackie Ervay of New Baden, Il, Ericka and Josh Baker of Trenton, IL, Melanie and Jacob Heilig of Trenton, IL, and Justin Ervay of New Baden, IL and many great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Leah was preceded in death by her loving husband in 2003, their son Ronald in 1984, and grandson Jeffery Fauber of New Richmond, WI., her sisters, Laura Hayes of Kirksville, MO., Virginia Cook, Juanita Cook of San Diego, CA, and Romona Lauffer of Lawson, MO; her brothers-in-law, Leland Hays of Kirksville, MO, and Richard Miller of East Dubuque, IL. She is survived by her sister Winona Miller of East Dubuque, IL, and her brother Jesse and Sheryl Cook of Humansville, MO.

Leah was an accomplished home maker and immensely proud of her family. Most folks who met her, found her to be a spiritual, kind, and loving woman and she left her mark on the hearts of the ones she met. She was a member of the First Baptist Church and of the American Legion Post 321 Auxiliary in New Baden, IL.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sue Ervay for her dedication to the care of our mother over the past years. Also to the nurses of Hospice of Southern Illinois, Joy, Amber, Adie, Misty, Ciera, Liz and social workers Denise and Linda, for their professionalism and kindness in the care of our mother and our family.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of services at the First Baptist Church in New Baden.

A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in New Baden, IL. Interment will follow at Greenmount Cemetery. All memorials, correspondence, and flowers should be sent to the church or Loren Drummond, 204 E. Cedar St., New Baden, IL 62265.

Nordike Funeral Home

New Baden, IL