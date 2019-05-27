Phoebe Jane Knipp, nee Scott, 92, of Mascoutah, IL born Sept. 15, 1926 in Belleville, IL died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Cedar Ridge Health Care in Lebanon, L.

She retired from Martha Manning Dress Factory after 36 years of employment. She was a member of Cross Pointe Christian Church in Mascoutah, a member of V.F.W. Auxiliary Post 7682, Mascoutah, member of Red Hat Sweeties of Mascoutah and she loved playing euchre and rummy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Pearl, nee Emons, Scott Schroeder, her husband, Allen E. “Pete” Knipp whom she married in Mascoutah, IL on July 2, 1950 and who died March 29, 1999, two brothers, Joel T. and Richard R. Scott, two sisters, Auretta Brewer and Allene Travous, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Henry and Edna, nee Singler, Knipp, and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Elmer and Viola Stein.

Surviving are nieces, nephews, special friends, Alice and Ray Klein, Harold Knoth, Sr., Phyllis and Rick Johnson and her loving friends at Cross Pointe Christian Church.

In lieu of all other gifts memorials may be made to Cross Pointe Christian Church, 10 N. Railway, Mascoutah, IL 62258 or American Heart Association or Heartland Hospice, 333 Salem Pl., Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: Visitation is from 9 to 11 AM Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Cross Pointe Christian Church in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: Funeral will be 11 AM Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Cross Pointe Christian Church with Pastor Charlie McGee officiating. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL