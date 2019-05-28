Charlyn C. Derossett
Charlyn C. DeRossett, nee Morgan, 73, of Mascoutah, IL born Nov. 12, 1945 in East St. Louis, IL died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at her residence.
She was a retired store clerk.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Elizabeth Morgan and Mary and George Jarvis, a son, Robert DeRossett, granddaughter, Claudia Moyer, brother, Charles Morgan and a sister, Ruth Ann Hammer.
She is survived by her children, Judith DeRossett, Dana Moyer and fiancé Roger Hill, Barbara (Jim) Beadle, Lewis (Kimberly) DeRossett, Jr.; step-children, Elizabeth DeRossett, Loyd (Tanya) DeRossett, William (Tracy) DeRossett; 26 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Raymond (Mary) Morgan, Kurtis (Tanya) Gull, George (Denise) Jarvis; sister, Rosemary (Steve) Novich; and many nieces and nephews
Memorials in memory of Charlyn may be donated to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mollfuneralhome.com.
Visitation: Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 AM Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.
Funeral: A memorial service will be held 11:30 AM Saturday, June 1 with Pastor Anthony Vinson, Sr. officiating.
Moll Funeral Home
Mascoutah, IL