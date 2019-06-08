

Julia L. Stelling-Bland, nee Rickert, 60, of Freeburg, IL born April 2, 1959 in Belleville, IL died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Barnes Hospital, St. Louis, MO.

She was a retired insurance agent and a caretaker. She worked for Country Financial in Belleville and Home Instead Senior Care in Belleville. Julie enjoyed camping with family and friends and spending time with her grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Barbara, nee Tucker, Rickert, her first husband, Harry Stelling, and twin nephews, Jason and Jeromy Heinrichs.

She is survived by her husband, James Bland whom she married in Belleville, IL on Nov. 20, 2010; her son, Robert Corey (Amy Best) Stelling of Mascoutah, IL; step-son, Jason (Heather Callahan) Bland of Centralia, IL; three grandsons, Colton, Logan, and Tyson Stelling; step-granddaughter, Haleigh Bland; three sisters, Karen (Bruce) Kiesling, Lynne (Don) Redden, and Jennifer (Kurt) Heinrichs; one brother, Kirk (Jamie) Rickert; also survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials in memory of Julie may be donated to American Heart Association or American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: A “Celebration of Life” will be held from 4 to 8 PM on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL